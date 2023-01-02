Shoplifter and Domestic Disturbance at Sunflower, Plus Other Disturbances Friday in Attala

HomeAttalaShoplifter and Domestic Disturbance at Sunflower, Plus Other Disturbances Friday in Attala

On Friday at 1:05 p.m., KPD was requested to Sunflower for a report of a shoplifter.  Subject was quickly located and detained after leaving the store.

At 2:20 p.m., KPD was requested to Sunflower for a domestic disturbance.  A female subject was transported from the area.

At 3:49 p.m., officers arrived at Baptist for a report of an assault.

At 8:38 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on Fairground Street.  Officers determined that it was fireworks in the area.

At 11:38 p.m., KPD were requested to a residence on Peachtree where the caller wanted someone removed from the property.

 

 

