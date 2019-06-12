Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Attala

A stolen truck was recovered in Attala County early Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that around 7:30 am a pickup that was reported stolen from Leake County overnight was found abandoned on highway 12 west near Hurricane Church.

Nail said that one person was stabbed in a domestic that took place in Leake County. The suspect then stole the Chevrolet pickup and fled the scene.

No information is available at this time on the details that took place in Leake County, the condition of the victim or the current whereabouts of the suspect. “There is no BOLO issued at this time The identity or description of the suspect is not known”, Nail said.

Leake county officers were called to Attala County and took possession of the missing vehicle.