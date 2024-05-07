HomeLeakeThree Saved from Drowning in Pearl River by Leake Correctional Fireman and Leake Deputy

Three Saved from Drowning in Pearl River by Leake Correctional Fireman and Leake Deputy

by
SHARE NOW

Three people were saved from drowning in the Pearl River at the Battle Bluff Rd. bridges on the afternoon of Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Leake Deputies and volunteers from the Leake County Correctional Facility Fire Department responded to a call in which the caller stated, “My brother is drowning.

LCCFD fireman, Ryan Crick and LCSO Deputy, Cody Tucker arrived on scene to find two young adult females and one juvenile male in the river holding on to a tree. The two jumped into the river to rescue the stranded individuals and were able to get all three to safety.

The young male was transported Leake Baptist Hospital by ambulance and his current condition is unknown.

“Leake County Sheriff Randy W. Atkinson would like to publicly applaud all of the first responders that jumped into action that day. Especially the actions of Fireman Ryan Crick and Deputy Tucker, whose actions very likely saved three lives.”

Related Articles

Felony Obstruction, Felony Forgery, Felony Fleeing or Eluding, and Contraband in Prison in Leake and Attala Arrests

Felony Cyberstalking and Assault in Attala and Leake

Pearl River woman pleads guilty to assault on the Choctaw Indian Reservation

DUIs and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

Drug Trafficking and Burglaries in Attala and Leake Arrests

Burglary, Disorderlies, and Drugs Near a School in Leake and Attala Arrests