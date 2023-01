Friday, 1-13-23

4:33 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to the report of vandalism at a residence on Hy 25 N.

6:22 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were sent to a residence on Drysdale Road for a report of a theft of several weapons.

9:59 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called by a resident of Hooper Mill Road about a trespasser.