1 new case of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 10,090

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 182 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 9,908.

There were 6 new cases reported in Attala County. There have now been 206* cases reported in the county since the outbreak began.

One more death was reported in Attala County, bring the total to 5.

The state has reported 465 deaths due to the virus.

The number of recoveries statewide is estimated at 6,268.

Attala County COVID-19 race statistics:

Total – 206

African American – 114

Caucasian – 77

Other – 15

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.

*206 does not represent the current number of cases in the county.