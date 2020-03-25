1 new case of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 377

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 57 new case of COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning.

That number includes one new case in Attala County, bringing the total number of cases in the county to four.

There was also one new case reported in Leake County.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 377 out of 1,943 tests.

The state has set up more testing sites throughout the state, so experts say the number of confirmed cases will continue to rise.

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.