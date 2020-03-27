1 new case of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 579

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 94 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday morning.

That number includes one new case in Attala County, bringing the total number of cases in the county to eight.

The state has reported eight deaths due to the virus.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 579 out of 3,139 tests.

The state has set up more testing sites throughout the state, so experts say the number of confirmed cases will continue to rise.

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.