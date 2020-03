The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 84 new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning.

That number includes one new case in Attala County, bringing the total number of cases in the county to nine.

The state has reported 13 deaths due to the virus.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 663.

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.