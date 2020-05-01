10 new cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 7,212

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 397 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday morning.

There were 10 new cases reported in Attala County. There have now been 109* case reported in the county since the outbreak began.

Statewide, 3,413 have recovered from the virus.

The state has reported 281 deaths due to the virus.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 7,212.

Today’s update also broke down the cases by race.

Attala County COVID-19 race statistics:

Total – 94

African American – 66

Caucasian – 32

Other – 4

Under investigation – 7

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.

*109 does not represent the current number of cases in the county.