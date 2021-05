Health Science II students from the Kosciusko-Attala CTC had a 100% pass rate on the National Health Science Assessment through the NCHSE (National Consortium for Health Science Education). We are so proud of these students! They are pictured as follows: Jayia Johnson, Katie Moss, Anna Grace Mancell (front row, left to right); Semaija Wingo, Megan Johnson, Christian Noel, Madison Fleming (middle row, left to right (middle row, left to right); Hannah Callahan, Hayden Graves and Jasmine Johnson.