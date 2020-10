A Leake County tractor was vandalized approximately two weeks ago.

Window breakage damage of the tractor is estimated at around $4400.

According to Leake County Supervisor Kirby Nazary, “the Leake County Board of Supervisors is offering a $1000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of ones responsible.”

Authorities in Attala County are investigating a similar incident involving tractor

For any information please contact the Leake County Sheriff’s office 601-267-7361