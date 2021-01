Heather McCool is still missing. She was last seen on December 6th. Family members and the Winston County Sheriff’s Department are asking for your help. The family is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can locate Heather. She is 5’5″ and weighs approximately 140 pounds. If you have any information at all please contact Winston County Sheriff’s Department at 662-773-5881 or anonymously at 662-773-9999.