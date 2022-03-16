Kosciusko Restaurant Tax Gets Initial Legislative Approval

As the legislative session winds down in Jackson, a bill that would authorize a tax referendum in Kosciusko is on the House calendar after being approved Tuesday by the Local and Private Legislation Committee. House Bill 1743 is sponsored by Speaker Pro Tem Jason White. It allows city leaders to put a proposal on the ballot that would impose a two per cent tax increase on the sale of prepared food and beverages in Kosciusko with the revenue earmarked for promoting tourism and for parks and recreation. The referendum would need 60 per cent approval to pass. First, the legislation has to get a three-fifths vote in both the House and Senate—although approval of such bills usually is routine.