Arrest Made in Kosciusko Murder Investigation

Kosciusko Police Department has made an arrest regarding the shooting death of Diantevious Martez Thompson. Kosciusko Police Department has released the following statement:

“On March 24th, 2022, Kosciusko Police Department placed Mr Charvonte Lamal Roby into custody. Mr Roby has been charged with Murder, for the shooting death of Mr Diantevious Martez Thompson. The incident took place on February 13th, 2022, in front of 512 Northview Drive. Mr Roby has been given a $500,000 dollar bond, and will be booked into the Leake County Detention Center. Kosciusko Police Department would like to thank the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and the Attala County Sheriffs Office for their assistance in this investigation. This is an ongoing investigation, and if more information can be released, it will be done so at a later time.”

If anyone has any further information regarding this investigation, you are urged to contact investigators at Kosciusko Police Department by calling 662-289-3131.