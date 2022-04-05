Carmack Grand Ole Opry set for April 9

The Carmack Grand Ole Opry will be held at the Carmack Community Center on Saturday, April 9.

Hamburger and hot dog plates will be sold from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm and the Grand Ole Opry will begin at 7:00 pm.

The Opry will feature special performances by country music stars Soggy Bottoms Boys, Alan Jackson, Dolly Parton, and several others.* Pre-Opry entertainment will include The Pilgrim Family and Munson’s Crossing.

Tickets to the Opry will cost $7 for adults and $3 for kids 6-12. Children 5 & under get in free.

Tickets for hamburger and hot plates are $6.

All proceeds will benefit the Carmack Community Center.

For more information, contact Jeffery Arnold 662-792-7178 or Tayne Leonard 662-229-8011

*The country music stars are impersonators and are not associated with the person or persons they are portraying.