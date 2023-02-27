The Leake Academy Rebels square off against MRA today with a scheduled tip off at 2:15 pm on Cruisin 98, coming off a huge upset win on Saturday over Rossville Academy. Lady Rebel seniors Emeri Warren, Morgan Freeny, Miriam Prince, Allen Kaye Willcox and McKinley Peoples will step on the floor for their final tournament of their Leake Academy careers, one that has seen allot of success.

Phillip Palmertree, the voice of the Lady Rebels and myself had the chance to sit down with them for an informal question and answer session, covering a wide variety of topics. The questions ranged from favorite moments of their high school careers, funniest moments to what’s in store for them next as some will continue their basketball careers at college level.

Enjoy the photos and Saturday’s game and the interview audio which aired prior to Saturday’s game below.

Leake Academy Seniors: Favorite and funniest moments: