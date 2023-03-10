HomeLocalGas Prices in MS Creeping Higher

Gas Prices in MS Creeping Higher

by

After spending more than two weeks bouncing around below $3 a gallon, the average price at the gas pumps in Mississippi is back above three bucks.  AAA says it climbed past that mark Thursday for the first time since February 21st and is now close to $3.02.   Around $2.95 is as low as the statewide average price got this time before it started rising this week.   GasBuddy.com is still showing gas selling for less than $3 at some stations in Kosciusko, Carthage and Philadelphia.

