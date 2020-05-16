11 new cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 11,123

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 322 new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 11,123

There were 11 new cases reported in Attala County. There have now been 233* cases reported in the county since the outbreak began.

There were also 2 new deaths reported in the county, bringing that total to 7.

The state has reported 510 deaths due to the virus.

The number of recoveries statewide is estimated at 6,268.

Attala County COVID-19 race statistics:

Total – 233

African American – 128

Caucasian – 84

Other – 21

*233 does not represent the current number of cases in the county.