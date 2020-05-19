11 new cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 11,704

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 272 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 11,704.

There were 11 new cases reported in Attala County. There have now been 259* cases reported in the county since the outbreak began.

Additionally, there were two new deaths reported in the county.

The state has reported 554 deaths due to the virus.

The number of recoveries statewide is estimated at 7,681.

Attala County COVID-19 race statistics:

Total – 259

African American – 142

Caucasian – 97

Other – 20

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.

*259 does not represent the current number of cases in the county.