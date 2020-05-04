11 new cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 7,877

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 327 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon.

There were 11 new cases reported in Attala County. There have now been 128* cases reported in the county since the outbreak began.

The MSDH also reported that 2 people in the county have died due to the virus.

The state has reported 310 deaths due to the virus.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 7,877.

Attala County COVID-19 race statistics:

Total – 128

African American – 77

Caucasian – 34

Other – 17

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.

*128 does not represent the current number of cases in the county.