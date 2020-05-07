11 new cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 8,686

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 262 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon.
The total number of cases in the state is now at 8,686.
There were 11 new cases reported in Attala County. There have now been 170* cases reported in the county since the outbreak began.
The state has reported 396 deaths due to the virus.
Attala County COVID-19 race statistics:
- Total – 170
- African American – 89
- Caucasian – 60
- Other – 21
For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.
*170 does not represent the current number of cases in the county.