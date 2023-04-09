Flu Levels in MS at Lowest Level of the Season

HomeLocalFlu Levels in MS at Lowest Level of the Season

Mississippi’s flu season is winding down.  The latest update puts flu activity in the state at the CDC’s lowest level.   And the State Health Department says overall, for the week ending April 1st, only two per cent of Mississippi patients seeing their doctors had flu-like symptoms.  That’s the lowest percentage since the start of flu season last fall.   In the public health district which includes Attala County– the state’s flu hotspot all season long– there’s still an elevated level at about 13 and a half per cent but that’s down from 16 per cent the week before.  In the district which includes Leake and Neshoba counties, it’s two and a half per cent—about the same as the previous week.

