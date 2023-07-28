Silver Alert Issued for Water Valley Woman

FROM THE MISS. BUREAU OF OF INVESTIGATION:
MBI has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Bettye Joiner Morgan of Water Valley.
She is described as a black female, five feet four inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen Thursday, July 27, 2023, around 7:00 a.m. in the 900 block of Stephens St. in Yalobusha County.
Bettye Joiner Morgan is believed to be in a 2017 gray Hyundai Elantra bearing Mississippi tag YLB1066 traveling in an unknown direction.
Family members say Bettye Joiner Morgan suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Bettye Joiner Morgan, contact Water Valley Police Department at 662-473-2722.