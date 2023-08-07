HomeLocalGas Price Spike is Over in MS

Gas Price Spike is Over in MS

by

Mississippi’s gas prices have peaked after reaching their highest level since last October.  AAA says the average price statewide has been dropping slowly since hitting $3.33 last Friday.  The auto club says it’s down to $3.32 this morning which is still 36 cents more than a month ago.  Locally, gas is selling for less than the statewide average.  GasBuddy.com says it’s as low as $3.18 in Philadelphia, $3.24 in Kosciusko and $3.26 in Carthage.  AAA says the average price countywide in Montgomery County is the lowest in Mississippi at $3.17.  The auto club says we still have the cheapest gas in the country, with drivers in Louisiana paying an average of ten cents more than Mississippi and 12 cents more in Alabama.  The average price in Tennessee is 14 cents higher and drivers in Arkansas are paying an average of 17 cents more for their gas.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Central MS Fair – Exhibit Registration planned for July 23

Photo: Ethel volleyball team attends MS State camp

AAA: Gas Prices in MS Now Averaging Under $3

Kosciusko native inducted into MS Community College Sports Hall of Fame

Attala County natives expected to play in Mississippi State spring football game

Highest Gas Prices in Two Months