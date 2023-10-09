KHS Career Pathways Externship Program

As part of a statewide initiative, Accelerate Mississippi, Kosciusko High School has two career coaches, Teresa and Tommy Trusell. The Career Coaches begin working with students in the 10th grade, guiding them in making a career decision based on their aptitude and interest. Each spring KHS host decision day, where students choose a career path they would like to further explore. As a part of decision day, a select group of students are invited to join the Career Pathways Externship. These students work in business and industries they are interested in. 12 KHS Juniors are a part of the extern program this fall.

Back Row left to right:

Kameron Dotson, Akeelah Hunt, Adam Greer, Mary Kimble Price, Bennie Powell, Ryan Tillman

Front row left to right:

Kimora Winters, Janiyah Wilder, Molly Steed, SaraBeth Moore, Aubri Wollfarth, Khaiden Prince

Participating businesses are Ivey Mechanical, Premier Medical Group, Baptist Attala, Williamsville Baptist Church, Reliant Therapy, Kosciusko Lower Elementary, Kosciusko Middle Elementary, Angel Albin MacDonald State Farm, Jaimee Kelley at Hairport, Mark IV, County Animal Clinic, and Dickerson Petroleum.