Attala County poll worker training schedule

This is the training schedule for poll workers for the upcoming Nov. 7 General Election.

For more information, call the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s office at 662-289-1471.

Republican Poll worker training schedule:

South Central and Williamsville: Monday, Oct. 16 – 9:00 a.m.

North East, McCool, Liberty Chapel, Berea: Monday, Oct. 16 – 1:00 p.m.

North West, North Central, Carmack, Possumneck, Hesterville: Tuesday, Oct. 17 – 9:00 a.m.

East, Providence, Zama, Thompson, Ethel – Tuesday, Oct, 17 – 9:00 a.m.

South West, Newport, Sallis, McAdams: Oct. 17 – 1:00 pm.

