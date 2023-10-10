HomeAttalaAttala County poll worker training schedule

Attala County poll worker training schedule

This is the training schedule for poll workers for the upcoming Nov. 7  General Election.

For more information, call the Attala County Circuit Clerk’s office at 662-289-1471.

Republican Poll worker training schedule:

South Central and Williamsville: Monday, Oct. 16 – 9:00 a.m.

North East, McCool, Liberty Chapel, Berea: Monday, Oct. 16 – 1:00 p.m.

 North West, North Central, Carmack, Possumneck, Hesterville: Tuesday, Oct. 17 – 9:00 a.m.

 East, Providence, Zama, Thompson, Ethel – Tuesday, Oct, 17 – 9:00 a.m.

 South West, Newport, Sallis, McAdams: Oct. 17 – 1:00 pm.

 

 

 

