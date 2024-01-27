Kosciusko Whippets baseball Breezy 101 broadcast schedule

Boswell Media Sports and Breezy 101 are excited to announce another exciting year of radio and online coverage for select Kosciusko Whippet baseball games.
The broadcast schedule games against Neshoba Central, Madison Central, Northeast Lauderdale, Houston, Louisville, and Caledonia.
Games will be carried on Breezy 101.1, online at Breezynews.com, and on your mobile device with the Breezy 101 app.
Additionally, select games will be video streamed on the Boswell Media YouTube channel.
Boswell Media Sports’ commentator Breck Riley will handle broadcast duties for the 2024 Whippet baseball season.
The first Boswell Media Sports broadcast of 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17.
*Boswell Media Sports 2024 KHS Baseball broadcast schedule:
- Feb. 17: vs Neshoba Central
- Feb. 20: vs Madison Central
- Fe. 27: vs Northeast Lauderdale
- March 2: vs at Neshoba Central
- March 5: vs Houston
- March 8: at Houston
- March 23: vs Choctaw County
- March 26: at Louisville
- March 28: vs Louisville
- April 9: at Caledonia
- April 12: vs Caledonia
*Schedule subject to change.