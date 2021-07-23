1199 New Covid Cases Reported Statewide Including Our Area

Today MSDH is reporting an additional 1,199 cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and nine deaths.

Among cases and deaths already reported, MSDH has identified 13 additional COVID-19 cases in residents of long-term care facilities, and no deaths. There are currently 57 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.

There new cases reported in our region. Attala has reported 7 new cases, Leake has reported 8, Neshoba has reported 8, and Winston has reported 2 new cases. Many outdoor and indoor events are scheduled across our region this weekend.