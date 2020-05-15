12 new cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 10,801

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 318 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 10,801.

There were 12 new cases reported in Attala County. There have now been 224* cases reported in the county since the outbreak began.

The state has reported 493 deaths due to the virus.

The number of recoveries statewide is estimated at 6,268.

Attala County COVID-19 race statistics:

Total – 224

African American – 118

Caucasian – 82

Other – 24

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.

*224 does not represent the current number of cases in the county.