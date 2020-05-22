12 new cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 12,624

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 402 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 12,624.

There were 12 new cases reported in Attala County. There have now been 269* cases reported in the county since the outbreak began.

Additionally, there was one new death reported in the county.

The state has reported 596 deaths due to the virus.

The number of recoveries statewide is estimated at 7,681.

Attala County COVID-19 race statistics:

Total – 269

African American – 148

Caucasian – 98

Other – 28

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.

*269 does not represent the current number of cases in the county.