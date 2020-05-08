12 new cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 9,090

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 404 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday morning.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 9,090.

There were 12 new cases reported in Attala County. There have now been 182* cases reported in the county since the outbreak began.

Another death was reported in one of the county’s long-term health facilities. That brings the total to four.

The state has reported 409 deaths due to the virus.

The number of recoveries statewide is estimated at 4,421.

Attala County COVID-19 race statistics:

Total – 182

African American – 94

Caucasian – 68

Other – 20

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.

*182 does not represent the current number of cases in the county.