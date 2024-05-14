Big Deals!
Geyser Falls water theme park opening this weekend

Geyser Falls Water Theme Park will be opening for the 2024 summer season on Saturday, May 18.

With fun slides, relaxing beaches and comfortable beachfront dining, Geyser Falls is the perfect place for your family and friends to spend the summer together.

The water park spans 23 acres and includes 13 water slides, a six-story freefall speed slide, a gigantic wave pool, an exotic lazy river, a four-lane racing slide, a children’s water playground and eight acres of glistening water and white sand beaches.

Geyser Falls Water Theme Park hours of operation are as follows:

Opening Weekend

May 18 & May 19

Saturday 11am – 6pm

Sunday 12pm – 6pm

Open Daily

May 25 – Aug. 4

Monday – Saturday 11am – 6pm

Sunday 12pm- 6pm

Saturdays only

Aug. 10 – Aug. 31

11am – 6pm

For more information, call (601)389-3100, or visit the web site www.geyserfalls.com.

