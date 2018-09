Listen to the nationally ranked Holmes Community College Bulldogs tonight on Boswell Media Sports

The #15 Bulldogs will travel to Perkinston to take on the #18 Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Bulldogs.

Josh West and Breck Riley will go live from the field beginning at 6:30 pm.

The game can be heard on Breezy 101.1, Breezynews.com, and on the Breezy 101 mobile app.