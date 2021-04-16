150+Employment Openings Available At Pearl River Resort Job Fair Starting Today

Pearl River Resort to Host a Job Fair and will hire on the spot. The Resort is hosting a Job Fair today and tomorrow at the Silver Star Convention Center. The event will be held from 10am until 3pm both days. Over 150 positions are available within food and beverage, hotel, spa and salon and Geyser Falls Water Theme Park and many include great benefits.

 Company paid disability and health insurance

 Competitive wages

 Discounts on property

 401-k savings plan with company match

 Free uniforms

 Free meal daily

 Paid Holiday Leave

 Paid Time Off

“We’re having this job fair, because as business continues to pick up, we’re in need of people to fill

certain positions,” said Erica Clemons Moore, Director of Public Relations for Pearl River Resort. “We

ask that everyone who comes to the job fair dress for success, wear a mask, and bring a resume.

Depending on how well you do with that interview, you may be hired that day”.

All jobs offered by Pearl River Resort are contingent on the results of a drug screening and background

check. Job seekers are asked to enter the Silver Star Convention Center from the rear doors that open up

to the parking lot off Willis Road.

For more information on Pearl River Resort’s properties, call 1.866.447.3275 or visit

www.pearlriverresort.com.

###

ABOUT PEARL RIVER RESORT

Owned and operated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, Pearl River Resort is the South’s

premier resort destination. Pearl River Resort’s portfolio of assets includes Silver Star Hotel & Casino,

Golden Moon Hotel & Casino, Dancing Rabbit Golf Club, and Geyser Falls Water Theme Park located in

Choctaw, Mississippi and Bok Homa Casino located in Sandersville, MS.