Vaccinations continue. 152, 374 vaccines have been administered with 138,780 first round vaccinations and 13,595 second round vaccinations. 1133 people have been vaccinated from Attala, 796 people from Leake, 1387 from Neshoba and 1167 from Winston county.

Some frontline workers and community health care workers received a vaccine yesterday in Leake county.

We will keep you updated as more appointments and vaccines become available.