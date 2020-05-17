16 new cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 11,296

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 173 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday morning.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 11,296

There were 16 new cases reported in Attala County. There have now been 249* cases reported in the county since the outbreak began.

The state has reported 521 deaths due to the virus.

The number of recoveries statewide is estimated at 6,268.

Attala County COVID-19 race statistics:

Total – 249

African American – 141

Caucasian – 89

Other – 18

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.

*249 does not represent the current number of cases in the county.