18 Wheeler and Auto Collide on 35

At 5:20 pm Attala Deputies, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a two vehicle MVA. The caller said an 18 wheeler and a car collided on highway 35 north near Sugar Creek.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find both vehicles pulled off the roadway, one with heavy damage. They notified responding units that they possibly had two patients.

Medics transported one person to Baptist-Attala priority two. The second refused medical transport according to radio traffic.

There has been no word on the cause of the crash. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.