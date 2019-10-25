18 Wheeler Crash Sends One to UMC

At 8:47 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Carmack Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue Central Station were dispatched to an 18 wheeler MVA. The caller said the crash took place on highway 35 north at Springdale Road.

Emergency Personnel arrived on scene to find a big rig off the roadway that came to rest after crashing into several trees.

County Fire Chief Roy Williams notified medical personnel that they had one patient complaining of leg and head pain.

The driver was transported to the University Medical Center for medical treatment.

There has been no word on the cause of the accident.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.