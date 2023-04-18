HomeAttala18-wheeler Involved Head-on Collision near McCool

18-wheeler Involved Head-on Collision near McCool

by

At approximately 2:05 p.m., Attala Central Fire Dept, McCool Volunteers, EMS, Attala County Deputies, and MS Hwy Patrol were dispatched to a two-vehicle head-on involving an 18-wheeler on Hwy 12 East near McCool.

The 18-wheeler, collided with a SUV that was reportedly in the middle of the road and was on fire when first responders arrived.  Firefighters got the fire extinguished quickly.  At least two people were injured in the crash.  The condition of those injured is currently unknown, and we will update with more information as it is made available.

