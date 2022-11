Monday, November 21, 2022

2:05 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call from a residence on Linden Drive reporting stolen property.

2:23 p.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala Central Fire Department, EMS and MS Hwy Patrol were dispatched to a crash on Hwy 19 near the intersection of Center Rd. It was reported that an 18-wheeler hauling grain rear-ended a vehicle and left the scene. No serious injuries were reported. MS Hwy Patrol is in charge of the investigation.