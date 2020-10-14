2 Holmes County lakes being drained so dam can be repaired

Two lakes will be drained in a Mississippi state park so a dam can be repaired.

The state Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks said in a news release Tuesday that the work will be done at English and Odom lakes at Holmes County State Park in Durant.

The department said people are allowed to fish while the lakes drain.

All daily limits have been lifted and people may keep as many fish as they want until the lakes close.

Both lakes will be filled and restocked with fish after the repairs are finished. (AP)