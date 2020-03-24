2 new cases of COVID-19 in Attala County, Mississippi total up to 320

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 71 news case of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning.

That number includes two new cases in Attala County, bringing the total number of cases in the county to three.

There was also new case reported in Leake County.

The total number of cases in the state is now at 320 out of 1,872 tests.

The state has set up more testing sites throughout the state, so experts say the number of confirmed cases will continue to rise.

For the latest on COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, visit msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite.