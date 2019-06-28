2019 Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year finalists (audio)

The finalists have been selected for 2019 Boswell Media’s Mississippi Songwriter of the Year.
Over the weekend, a panel of elite music industry judges listened to the songs and judged the lyrics to all submitted songs in the famous Wishbone Studio in Muscle Shoals, AL
Fifteen finalists have been chosen and each will perform at Jason’s Southern Table in Kosciusko on Saturday, June 29.
The contest gives local artists a chance to highlight their musical talents. One winner will be chosen to have their song professionally recorded and produced.
The Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year is presented by Prairie Farms and The Max.
Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year 2019 Finalists:
- Buck Allen (Moss Point, MS) – “Country Girl “
- Richard Blackwell (Starkville, MS) – “Waiting on a Friend”
- John Paul Dove (Meridian, MS) – “Enemies”
- Michael George (Clinton, MS) – “Nothing I Can Do”
- Brian Harrison (Amory, MS) – “Bluebird”
- Gary Henderson (Yazoo City, MS) – “Back to the Delta”
- Jennifer Hurley (Ocean Springs, MS) – “See Me Fly”
- Joe Penley (Tremont, MS) – “Stomping Grounds”
- Keith Rice (Hickory, MS) – “One and Only Child”
- Holly Rumbarger (Hattiesburg, MS) – “The Choice “
Satellites (Kosciusko, MS) – “The Hard Way”
- Dustin Steen (Lucedale, MS) – “Soul Shopping”
- Morgan Tyler (Ocean Springs, MS) – “Back to You”
- Wayward Jones (Lucedale, MS) – “A Broken Kind of Love”
- Eric Woods (Petal, MS) – “Time and Gasoline”
*Click on a finalist to hear a snippet of their song.