2019 Kosciusko School District Homecoming theme days

The Kosciusko School District has announced themed day for this year’s Homecoming.

Monday – Western Day – Wear your western gear.



Tuesday – Out of this World Day – Dress in space attire



Wednesday – Disney Day – Dress as your favorite Disney character



Thursday – Way Back Whippets Day – Dress for each school's decade (KLE – 50s, KME-60s, KUE-70s, KJHS-80s, KHS-90s)

Friday – Whippet Friday – Dress in maroon and white or homecoming t-shirt.

The 2019 Homecoming Court will be presented at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, prior to the Kosciusko vs. Northeast Lauderdale football game.