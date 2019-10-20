Home » Local » 2019 Kosciusko School District Homecoming theme days

The Kosciusko School District has announced themed day for this year’s Homecoming.

  • MondayWestern Day – Wear your western gear.
  • Tuesday – Out of this World Day – Dress in space attire
  • Wednesday – Disney Day – Dress as your favorite Disney character
  • Thursday – Way Back Whippets Day – Dress for each school’s decade (KLE – 50s, KME-60s, KUE-70s, KJHS-80s, KHS-90s)
  • Friday – Whippet Friday – Dress in maroon and white or homecoming t-shirt.

The 2019 Homecoming Court will be presented at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, prior to the Kosciusko vs. Northeast Lauderdale football game.

 

