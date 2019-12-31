2020 BankPlus Racing Vehicle Extravaganza Coming to Jackson

The 2020 BankPlus Racing Vehicle Extravaganza is coming Jan. 4th and 5th, 2020 to the MS Trademart on the Fairgrounds, Jackson, MS.

Mississippi’s Premier Auto Show will feature over 175 Radical Custom, Race, and Performance Cars competing for over 100 awards, including a giant 7 ft. “BEST OF SHOW” award.

The “World of Show and Go” division features the latest “Resto Mod” and classic Muscle Cars on display.

You can meet Street Outlaw Drivers Kye Kelley and Lizzy Musi, live at the show Saturda and Sunday for autographs and photos!

See the all new MS Builders Showcase and Mississippi’s owners and drivers by getting “Free Kids Passes” at all BankPlus Locations!

You can also see the Premier of Mississippi’s latest ISCA contender, all new Gasser Display, Bad Intentions Show Bike and many others.