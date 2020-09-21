2020 Kosciusko School District Homecoming theme days

The Kosciusko School District has announced themed day for this year’s Homecoming.

Tuesday – Tie-Dye Tuesday – Come dressed in your favorite tie-die attire.



Wednesday – Way Back Wednesday – Dress in your elderly best and what you think you will look like when you get to be 90-years-old.



Thursday – Twin Thursday – Grab your bestie and dress like Twins.

Friday – Whippet Spirit Day – Dress in maroon and white or homecoming t-shirt.

The 2020 Homecoming Court will be presented on Friday, Oct. 2, at the the Kosciusko vs. Choctaw Central football game.