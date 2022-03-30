2020 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Chapel Hart debuts music video on CMT

2020 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Chapel Hart has debuted a new music video on CMT.

The band’s video for the winning song “Made for Me” premiered Wednesday on CMT and CMT.com.

Chapel Hart, made up of sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, has been on the rise since winning the 2020 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year.

The group was named to CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2021..

“Made for Me” is a song about the group’s roots growing up in Poplarville, MS. The video takes viewers for a stroll around the town, highlighting several notable people in the community and ends with the group receiving a key to the city.

The complete article and video can be seen HERE.

Visit MSSongWriterOfTheYear.com for information on this year’s Mississippi Songwriter of the Year competition.