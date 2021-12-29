2021 in review: Boswell Media transmission towers collapses onto radio station

As we get ready to close out 2021, BreezyNews.com is taking a look back at some of the top stories that impacted Kosciusko and Attala County throughout the year.

Today, we highlight take a look back at when the Boswell Media broadcast tower collapsed.

The tower fell on Sept. 1 when wind brought down a tree onto one of the tower’s support wires.

No one was injured when the tower fell, but the Breezy 101 and other radio stations were off the air for a few hours until crews could get a temporary solution going.

The tower is currently back to full power.

Below is the link to the story and photo gallery of the day the tower fell.