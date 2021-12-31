2021 in review: Boswell Media wins big at MAB awards

As we get ready to close out 2021, BreezyNews.com is taking a look back at some of the top stories that impacted Kosciusko and Attala County throughout the year.

Today, we look back at the success Boswell Media had at the 2021 Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Awards.

Boswell Media brought home 15 awards, eight of which were first place.

The big awards from the event were Radio Station of the Year for WCKK (Kicks 96) and Radio Personality of the Year for Breck Riley.

MAB Excellence in Broadcasting Awards

First Place Awards

Other entries receiving honors