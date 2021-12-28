2021 in review: historic ice and snow storms hits central Mississippi

As we get ready to close out 2021, BreezyNews.com is taking a look back at some of the top stories that impacted Kosciusko and Attala County throughout the year.

Today, we highlight the historic ice and snow storm that hit central Mississippi in February.

The entire state of Mississippi pretty much shut down for 4 days as roads were basically impassable.

Electricity was knocked out for multiple days as snow and ice accumulated on power lines.

